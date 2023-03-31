PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — After 15 years away, Rush Propst is coming back home to Alabama.

Amid days of speculation, Propst was named head coach of the Pell City High School football team during a school board meeting Friday morning. Propst, best known for his successful coaching stints at Hoover High School and Colquitt County High in Georgia, comes to the school only two months after being named associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian School.

Propst’s hiring marks a homecoming of sorts for a man who, despite not having set foot on an Alabama football field as a coach since 2007, is still considered one of the greatest and most successful high school football coaches in state history.

After several years at different schools, Propst’s first string of success as a coach came in 1999, when he was hired as head coach of the Hoover High Buccaneers. His hiring came with a significant amount of fanfare, with his starting salary was $69,000 making him one of the highest paid high school football coaches in Alabama at the time. By the time Propst left in 2008, he was making six figures and had taken the Buccaneers to national renown, leading the team to 110 wins, five state championships, and several mentions as one of the nation’s best high school football programs.

Under Propst, Hoover’s stature as a football powerhouse received wider attention when MTV followed the team for two season for a reality show called “Two-A-Days.”

Propst left Hoover at the end of the 2007 season in the wake of a scandal involving both his outside income and his personal life. He then went to Colquitt County High School in Georgia, where he replicated similar success he had with the Buccaneers. From 2008 to 2018, he led Colquitt to a 119-35 record and two state championships. In 2019, he was fired due to violating the school’s code of ethics.

Propst would then head to Valdosta High School, where he completed just one season before being let go over alleged recruiting violations. His time with the team was chronicled in the Netflix show “Titletown.”

Coming to Pell City, Propst will lead a team that went 1-9 last season, hasn’t won more than six games a season since 2012 or gone to the playoffs since 2017.