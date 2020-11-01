After the US’s worst week of COVID-19 cases, here’s where your state stands

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The United States is now in its highest COVID-19 case peak since the pandemic began with nearly two dozen states reporting their worst week for cases.

Over the past two weeks, more than 76,000 new virus cases have been reported daily in the U.S. on average, up from about 54,000 in mid-October, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country hit a new record mark Friday recording 98,859 coronavirus cases in a single day, according to statistics from the New York Times.

According to the Times, sixteen states reported single-day records on Friday. Those states were Iowa, Kentucky, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Montana, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Oregon, Kansas, Ohio, Colorado and Maine.

As the nation experiences this third peak in confirmed cases, here’s a look at the states that are seeing the highest percentage increases in COVID-19 cases:

States seeing case increases (by percentages):

Maine – Average of 68 cases per day, an increase of 139% from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of 20 cases per day, an increase of 101% from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 394 cases per day, an increase of 97% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 391 cases per day, an increase of 96% from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 1,837 cases per day, an increase of 94% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 1,585 cases per day, an increase of 92% from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 1,266 cases per day, an increase of 91% from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 3,033 cases per day, an increase of 88% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 355 cases per day, an increase of 87% from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 736 cases per day, an increase of 85% from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 5,715 cases per day, an increase of 69% from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio – Average of 2,833 cases per day, an increase of 67% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Mexico – Average of 820 cases per day, an increase of 63% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 1,654 cases per day, an increase of 62% from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 1,768 cases per day, an increase of 60% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 1,051 cases per day, an increase of 60% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 1,235 cases per day, an increase of 59% from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 2,229 cases per day, an increase of 55% from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 2,132 cases per day, an increase of 52% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 1,170 cases per day, an increase of 51% from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 2,604 cases per day, an increase of 51% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 858 cases per day, an increase of 48% from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 4,062 cases per day, an increase of 46% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 935 cases per day, an increase of 46% from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 1,952 cases per day, an increase of 45% from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 2,532 cases per day, an increase of 44% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 110 cases per day, an increase of 42% from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 371 cases per day, an increase of 39% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wisconsin – Average of 4,516 cases per day, an increase of 39% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 1,369 cases per day, an increase of 39% from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 6,563 cases per day, an increase of 38% from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 802 cases per day, an increase of 35% from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 870 cases per day, an increase of 34% from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 1,623 cases per day, an increase of 31% from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 771 cases per day, an increase of 29% from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 4,214 cases per day, an increase of 29% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 433 cases per day, an increase of 26% from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 815 cases per day, an increase of 21% from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 152 cases per day, an increase of 19% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 2,385 cases per day, an increase of 17% from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 2,277 cases per day, an increase of 16% from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 1,194 cases per day, an increase of 12% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 1,019 cases per day, an increase of 9% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 963 cases per day, an increase of 8% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 1,091 cases per day, an increase of 7% from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 1,834 cases per day, an increase of 7% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina – Average of 1,006 cases per day, an increase of 7% from the average two weeks earlier.

States seeing case decreases (by percentages):

Hawaii – Average of 75 cases per day, a decrease of 3% from the average two weeks earlier.

Louisiana – Average of 578 cases per day, a decrease of 6% from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 780 cases per day, a decrease of 2% from the average two weeks earlier.

Latest case numbers from the New York Times.

