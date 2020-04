BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Blount County Emergency Management Agency director says when the storm came through Sunday night, this area in Cleveland saw the worst of the damage.

This house was lifted up, ripped apart, and moved about 100 feet over. The homeowners were inside during the storm, and miraculously no one was hurt. Belinda and Kenneth Rogers were in their living room Sunday night when the storms passed over, taking their home with it.