After more than a year apart, Art Franklin reunites with his mother now that they’re fully vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health experts are pointing to one of the benefits of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19: being able to spend time with loved ones again.

For many people that means reuniting after being apart for more than a year. CBS 42’s Art Franklin is sharing a personal story.

After getting both of my vaccine shots, he was able to visit with his 95-year old mother, in person, for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

Art and his family celebrated his mother, Annie Franklin’s, 94th Birthday as a family in January 2020. They didn’t know at the time that because of the coronavirus outbreak that hit two months later, they would be separated from seeing Annie Franklin for a period that went from months to beyond a year.

COVID-19 restrictions kept Art from traveling and being around her for fear that he could contract the virus and pass it along to her.

“At that time if you would have come you couldn’t hug and all of that. Stay a distance from you.” said his mother.

So their visits were reduced to virtual video calls. Despite not being together in-person, Annie Franklin enjoyed the ability to have of those calls.

“It’s a wonderful thing honey, that Zoom,” she said.

Even her 95th birthday party was on Zoom. She got to see around 50 of her relatives, including all of her living siblings except for one.

Now that she is fully vaccinated and Art is too, they were able to see each in person again. The long-awaited time spent together came with some motherly advice about the COVID-19 vaccine. “

“Get the Shot.”, Annie Franklin said.