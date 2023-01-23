A cold morning will bring forth sunshine for much of the day Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will top out in the low to mid 50s. Rain starts moving in overnight through the morning Wednesday.

A severe weather threat will be greatest from Selma to Montgomery and south. The dynamics, specifically instability will be more confined to the south, and for that reason, I don’t think we have the best chance of seeing tornadoes.

However, even with limited spin in our atmosphere, we will have one windy day. A wind advisory will take effect at 9pm tomorrow and continue through early Wednesday afternoon. Look at some of these projected wind gusts after midnight Wednesday…30- 45 mph gusts are possible. For this reason, we could have some pockets of wind damage that could even include power outages.

After the rain clears out Wednesday, temperatures will be getting colder. Get ready for a reverse high, meaning that temperatures will actually be dropping and it will be warmer Wednesday morning than Wednesday afternoon. It will be cooler and drier through the weekend. Lows Friday morning drop into the upper 20s. Next chance arrives late Sunday