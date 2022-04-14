A wonderful Friday is shaping up. A sky full of sunshine with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s. A few spots hit 80°.

EASTER WEEKEND: A front stalls over Alabama and will provide some hit and miss rain through the weekend. The heaviest, organized, line of rain and storms move in early Thursday morning between 5am-10am. Then, we should see a decent break in the rain through early afternoon. By 2pm Saturday, another round of scattered showers start popping up across central Alabama. These could produce some stronger winds at times, but should remain below severe weather limits.

Click through the time line below to see where our models are showing Saturday’s rain and storms.

Easter Sunday will start off on the dry side. Sunrise services should be dry and mild. Later in the afternoon there will be more widespread showers. Keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures on Sunday will range between the upper 60s to low 70s.

Follow Us on Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett