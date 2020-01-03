After a decade in business, Treetop Family Adventures closing Jan. 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime family attraction in Birmingham will be closing its doors this month.

Treetop Family Adventures, which has been in the city for nearly 10 years, has announced through its Facebook page that it will close on Jan. 12.

The post claimed the closure is due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Thank you to all, who supported TreeTop Family Adventure, and helped us bring safe, fun and wholesome entertainment to our community……we will miss you,” the post read. “God Bless.”

