After 50 years, Trussville’s Husky Barbershop has closed its doors

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Husky Barbershop has created a legacy over the last 50 years. After giving thousands of haircuts and being the sole owner for the last 20 years, Lacey Wright, 75, has hung up his clippers and closed the shop’s door behind him.

Husky Barbershop entrance. TRUSSVILLE, Ala.

Wright had been preparing to retire for a while — he put a ‘for rent’ sign in the window and told many around the shop his working days were coming to an end. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began and Husky was forcibly shut down.

Since the outbreak and restrictions within Alabama began, “It’s practically impossible to do anything in the financial market or the legal market,” Wright explained how during the pandemic brought a natural closing point to his career. “That’s really when we put the retirement shoe on, for both myself and the barbershop”

Throughout Wright’s decades-long tenure, he said he’s had clients, whom he calls his ‘friends,’ traveling in from as far as 60 miles away from the shop.

He also saw a client move out of the area to Chattanooga, TN — and he often travelled for work. So when the client crossed Tennessee’s southern border into Alabama, the client made his way to Husky Barbershop to visit.

“It’s all about you. They will really do whatever it takes to make you happy,” one of the shop’s regulars said about his experiences at Husky. “They wouldn’t just hurry up and get you in. Even if there may be five other people waiting on that same hairdresser, they’re gonna take their time and do it right.”

Tidmore said that since Wright announced he was putting the shop on the market, Tidmore made him an offer to buy it. He said Wright turned him down and is adamant about making sure whoever buys the shop treats it right.

“I’m very partial to veterans, Wright said. We’ve had a number — 8, 9, 10 World War II veterans who have been regulars of the barbershop for years.”

At Husky Barbershop, Wright said he had the pleasure of cutting a wide range of people’s hair. He said during his time, he cut the hair of a 99-year-old veteran and the hair of an eight-month-old.

While Husky Barbershop’s official last day on the lease is April 30, the shop is already out of commission. Wright has closed up shop and happily made his way into retirement.

“The biggest thing I’m going to miss is the friendship and personal contact,” Wright said about retiring. “I’ll miss the regular contact with so many wonderful folks who have been friends and loyal customers of the barbershop for the last 20 years.”

