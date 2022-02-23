BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Beckett James Yeackle was born back on Oct. 2, 2021 and weighed just 1 pound and 3 ounces. But after several months inside Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s NICU, Beckett is happy and healthy.

The health team at Brookwood cared for Beckett for 112 days before sending him home on Jan. 21. One month later and he now weighs 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

“We could not be more thankful for all the nurses, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, and doctors that cared for Beckett and got us to this point. They changed our lives. He wouldn’t be here with us if it wasn’t for the specialized care he was able to receive at Brookwood. We are so excited for life at home with our Beckett James!” Beckett’s mother, Meg, said.