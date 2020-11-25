AEA: Students are using doctors notes to get out of quarantine

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAIT) –The Alabama Education Association is working with the board of medical examiners to standardize student quarantine policies.

AUA said students have been getting doctors notes to get them back in class sooner than the CDC or Alabama Department of Public Health recommends. In doing so, other students, teachers, and staff are being exposed to COVID-19.

“We feel like it’s one of the reasons it’s led to such a great spread in the schools,” Tracee Binion at the AEA said. “Imagine if a school nurse sends a child home one day, only to go to a doctor and be written back into school the next day and not have to do their 10-day quarantine.”

The AEA learned that some doctors and other medical professionals were writing excuses for students to allow them to return to school before their CDC- and ADPH-mandated quarantine periods expired. This caused countless students and school employees to possibly be infected by students with COVID or who were close contacts of people with COVID. This illegal, negligent practice has needlessly endangered many live all because physicians either did not know how the quarantine process should be implemented or because they caved to pressure from parents and other citizens. Susie Ellison, AEA

AEA said they will meet with the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners before the end of the year to review current policies.