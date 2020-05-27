ADPH: Sexual activity during the pandemic is OK, but be careful

Warning: This may discuss material that is too sensitive for some readers.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Sexual activity during the COVID-19 pandemic is fine so long as you take the appropriate precautions, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The ADPH shared guidelines from Medical Advocacy and Outreach on how one can be intimate while being careful.

If you start to feel sick, check your symptoms to see if you may have COVID-19. These include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, but people with COVID-19 can also be asymptomatic.

While it’s generally known that COVID-19 is passed through saliva or water droplets from a person’s breath, the virus can also be found in other places.

According to the NYC Health Department, the virus can be found in feces and semen, although it’s not known if it can be spread sexually.

Still, close contact with others can provide an easy opportunity for the virus to go from person to person. As such, you should avoid even kissing someone you suspect that may have been exposed.

Those with health conditions that could lead to the worse cases of COVID-19 should also avoid being intimate. A chief condition that is highly correlated with COVID-19 deaths in Alabama is cardiovascular disease, although lung disease, diabetes, cancer, or a weak immune system have also been connected to these deaths.

MAO also said that you should take into consideration you and your partner amount of exposure, especially if you or they are working in a high-risk field like healthcare or are exposed to the general public often.

Other actions you can take to prevent exposure are just washing yourself often, using protection, and avoiding certain kinds of sexual activity.

You can find MAO’s infographic here. You can also call 800-510-4704, option 7 or visit maoi.org for more information.

