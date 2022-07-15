BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s first case of monkeypox has been identified in Mobile County, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed Friday.

According to ADPH, test results came back Thursday. The patient was reportedly tested by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, which is part of the Laboratory Response Network that responds to public health emergencies.

As of Friday, approximately 1,470 cases of monkeypox have been identified across 44 states, with more to be expected.

The disease does not spread easily from person to person, but from skin-to-skin contact, although it is possible to contract it from contact with materials from the infected person, such as clothing. The virus typically enters the body through broken skin, respiratory droplets, or mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. Some people who have been infected have been men who have sex with men, but anyone exposed to another with monkeypox and has had skin-to-skin contact with them can be infected.

Symptoms can start as a rash with flat spots, followed by raised spots, then deep vesicles that may be itchy or painful. Some people who contract monkeypox may only have the rash and not develop other symptoms such as fever, flu-like illness, headache, muscle aches, or fatigue.

Health experts say the time between exposure and first symptoms is about 7-14 days, but can take as long as 21 days.

Steps to help prevent monkeypox include the following:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, clothing, or towels of a person who has monkeypox.

Have persons with monkeypox isolate away from others.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after contact with ill people who have monkeypox.

Avoid contact with animals that could have the virus (such as animals that are sick or that have been found dead).

An effective vaccine against monkeypox exists, but there is currently no recommendation for vaccination for those with no known exposure to confirmed cases. Testing for monkeypox can be done at the ADPH BCL and some commercial laboratories.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the ADPH’s monkeypox webpage or the CDC’s monkeypox webpage.

The Mobile County Health Department will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

