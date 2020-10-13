ADPH puts out new guidelines for Alabama schools, when to quarantine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its school COVID-19 toolkit that goes into effect Tuesday.

The new change involves those who come into contact with a suspected COVID-19 person and when they should be required to go into a 14-day quarantine.

According to Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer, before, if a person is suspected of having COVID-19, anyone who came into contact with that person would go into quarantine. Now, contacts will only have to go into quarantine if the suspected COVID-19 person has the symptoms of loss of taste of smell.

“Persons who have those signs of symptoms need to be evaluated by healthcare provider in order to determine if they have COVID-19 so that we can intervene as ADPH and just to stress that loss of taste or smell is considered a clinical diagnosis of COVID-19 because one does really not see that in children and adolescents from other medical conditions,” Landers said.

Landers said school staff have been trained on this new update in the toolkit. She also stressed that this change applies to someone who came in contact with a suspected case. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, any close contacts go into a 14-day quarantine.

Landers said she commends the schools on how they’ve followed the ADPH COVID-19 school toolkit.

“Our schools have truly been masterful in this situation. They have worked so hard. Everyone I know has worked with us from superintendents, principals, teachers, support staff, school nurses, and other persons involved. They all are working very diligently,” she said.

