Adopt-A-Grandparent bringing Christmas cheer to local nursing home residents

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT)– You’re never too old for a visit from Santa Claus.

Lifting Spirits of Senior Citizens is making sure nursing home residents are remembered this holiday season by asking you to Adopt-A-Grandparent.

Nursing homes send a list of residents with little to no family remaining along with the residents’ wants and needs.

The list is shared to Lifting Spirits’ Facebook page for families to “adopt” an elderly resident and provide them with a Christmas present(s).

“It’s a reason to go in there and tell them Merry Christmas,” says Ivy Pattillo, the founder of Lifting Spirits.

It is about that time!! Who is ready for our ADOPT – A – GRANDPARENT list? I will be posting it sometime tomorrow. If… Posted by Lifting Spirits of Senior Citizens, Inc. Non-Profit on Sunday, December 1, 2019

It’s similar to the Angel Tree program.

Pattillo says you can deliver the present to your “grandparent” or have Santa Claus deliver it.

Volunteers will head out December 21st to visit the participating nursing homes and pass out the presents.

Pattillo says adoptable grandparents come from across Pell City, Trussville, Talladega, and she is working on expanding.

Lifting Spirits also collects donations to put together gift bags for all of the residents and volunteers.

Pattillo says the organization has been delivering presents since 2006 and continues to grow every year.

“I have big dreams,” she says of her hopes to spread across central Alabama.

Learn more about the organization and how you can help by visiting them on Facebook.

Latest Posts