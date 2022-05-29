BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate last seen at her work assignment in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.

Sharon Denise Simmons, 50, walked away from a job detail around 2:27 p.m. Authorities say Simmons was wearing a navy blue, pink, yellow, and white tye-dye shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance. She also had a clear purse.

Simmons is described as being 5-foot-6 and 162 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.