ADOC searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped his work assignment Tuesday afternoon.
Vernell Sanders, 52, escaped his assigned job in Montgomery just after 12 p.m. He was in custody at the Red Eagle Work Center.
Sanders is described as a black male, 5-foot-9 and 158 pounds. He is currently serving a 45-year sentence for promoting prison contraband.
If you have any information on Sanders’ whereabouts, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
