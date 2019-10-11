ADOC K-9 killed in the line of duty

(WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that a K-9 officer died in the line of duty Thursday.
According to ADOC, Officer Hooch the Beagle was killed in a vehicle accident.
ADOC says Officer Hooch was tracking a lead for a fellow law enforcement agency when the accident happened.
