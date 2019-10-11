ADOC K-9 killed in the line of duty

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that a K-9 officer died in the line of duty Thursday.

According to ADOC, Officer Hooch the Beagle was killed in a vehicle accident.

ADOC says Officer Hooch was tracking a lead for a fellow law enforcement agency when the accident happened.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events