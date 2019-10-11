ADOC K-9 killed in the line of duty

(WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that a K-9 officer died in the line of duty Thursday.

According to ADOC, Officer Hooch the Beagle was killed in a vehicle accident.

#ADOC is deeply saddened to share that while tracking a lead for a fellow law enforcement agency today, K-9 Officer Hooch the Beagle lost his life in the line of duty in a vehicle accident. We will miss you, Hooch. pic.twitter.com/ykrE2i6PDW — Alabama Department of Corrections (@ALCorrections) October 11, 2019

ADOC says Officer Hooch was tracking a lead for a fellow law enforcement agency when the accident happened.

