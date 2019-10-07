ADOC investigating inmate’s death after he allegedly charged officers with prison-made weapons

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate after correctional officers say the inmate charged at them with prison-made weapons.

Steven Davis, 35, was pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday. He was serving a 20-year prison sentence for murder at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

On the morning of Oct. 4, two correctional officers say Davis charged out of his cell holding two prison-made weapons and attempted to strike an officer.

ADOC says that the officers warned Davis to stop and used “standard methods” to disarm him. After Davis refused, the officers applied physical measures to diffuse the threat.

It was then Davis was air-lifted to a hospital for his injuries which he later died from. ADOC did not specify the actions taken by the officers that resulted in Davis’ injuries..

No other information has been released at this time. ADOC says the investigation is still ongoing.

