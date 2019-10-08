ADOC investigating 2nd inmate death at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in a week

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate’s death at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

53-year-old Elvin Burnseed was pronounced dead Monday when he was found lying unconscious on the top tier in his dorm. Burnseed was immediately taken to the infirmary where he was unable to be revived.

Burnseed was serving a life sentence for first-degree robbery.

This is the second inmate death at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in a week. Steven Davis was pronounced dead after an altercation with correctional officers when Davis allegedly charged at them with prison-made weapons.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS