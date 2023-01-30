HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community.

The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 milligrams.

Homewood Pharmacy is one of many pharmacies across our region feeling the impact. Pharmacist Mason Sykes calls it a four-month astronomical backorder.

“It comes in, it comes out. We can get it one day then we can’t get it the next,” Sykes said. “There’s just not enough out there to get our hands on.”

Alabama Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Wes Stubblefield said the shortage could come from not enough raw materials to produce the drug or limited manufacturers.

“The good thing about these medications is that they’re very effective and they’ve been around for a very long time and we know a lot about them,” Stubblefield said. “The downside is that they can be a little tricky to get started and be stable on once you’ve found the one that’s good for you.”

Both Stubblefield and Sykes said those who rely on Adderall can find a safe alternative by speaking to the physician that originally prescribed them the medication.

Emma Baughn takes Atomoxetine – a non-stimulant that helps her focus. She started using it in college when she was diagnosed with ADHD after being prescribed it by her doctor.

“If your thoughts are like a train – I have like five train lines running in together,” Baughn said. “When I’m taking my medication and actually taking it like I’m supposed to every day, it quiets those thoughts down and I can think one thing at a time and focus on one task at a time.”

Sykes said there is no end in sight for how much of the drug they will be able to receive with each shipment. Typically, he said, they will last about 24-48 hours.

You can be added to a waitlist for when Adderall becomes available or use a different medication like Vyvanse. Sykes said they have not had any issues ordering it.

“They can either get their doctor to change it to something else, an alternative, or we can put them on a waiting list,” Sykes said. “That’s really all we can do.”