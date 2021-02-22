Actor Danny Glover shows support for Amazon Bessemer to unionize

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Efforts to get the Bessemer Amazon facility to unionize continue as “Lethal Weapon” star Danny Glover came to the facility and showed his support.

Glover stood outside the facility Monday evening, holding up signs and talking to drivers leaving the plant after work. Glover came with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

“Because this is something important that’s happening for Amazon workers,” Glover said.

Glover also spoke to workers prior to his visit to Bessemer. He also spoke on workers’ right to unionize at the Nissan plant in Canton, Miss. back in 2017.

“You can hear the courage it takes to even tell their stories. To even announce their story. It doesn’t weaken them. It strengthens them,” Glover said.

While the majority of the people who attended to hear Glover speak were pro-union, some workers leaving the facility honked their horns while chanting “Vote No!” But through that, Glover continued to show support.

“This moment is part of a continuing struggle in the making of this country,” Glover said.

Politicians outside the area, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, have tweeted their support for the union as well. Joshua Brewer with RWDSU says having support like Glover’s and other famous actors in Hollywood is huge for their push.

“There are folks from the community to the country, nationwide that support for everybody down here. So, it’s awesome to see,” Brewer said.

The mail-in vote to unionize started on Feb. 8. Glover believes this vote could be the start of something big.

“A victory here could be something else. A victory in other places could be…whenever there is a victory in other places there is an opportunity to extend that victory,” Glover said.

The vote continues until March 29. Results of the election could come as early as the beginning of April.