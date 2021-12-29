Active weather moving through Mississippi, knocking on Alabama’s door

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42’s Storm Team is currently tracking active weather moving through Mississippi.

5 p.m. update

These storms will be moving into West Alabama within the next couple of hours. A tornado watch is in effect for north Alabama until 10 p.m. All modes of severe weather are possible with this line of thunderstorms, including straight line winds over 60 mph, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Strong winds will be the primary threat with this system.

The weather threat continues through early Thursday morning. The threat of severe weather should end by sunrise Thursday morning, but showers will continue to linger in east and south Alabama through noon.

As severe weather moves through the area, it is important to “know your county” and the surrounding counties so that you can better understand watches and warnings in effect in your area.

