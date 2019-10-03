Accused meth dealer burned baby’s corpse, authorities say

HONEY BROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities in Chester County arrested a man they say covered up a stillborn birth by his girlfriend by burning the child’s body then burying the remains in an unmarked grave.

William Jones, 49, is charged with concealing the death of a child, conspiracy, and abuse of a corpse.

Jones and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Anita Depedro, additionally are charged with possession with intent to deliver and other charges related to their alleged methamphetamine sales out of a trailer park in Honey Brook Township.

The district attorney’s office said police in March began investigating an anonymous tip call to Chester County Children and Youth Services reporting that Depedro gave birth to a stillborn child and that Jones, the biological father, burned the child’s body in a burn barrel on the property before burying the remains at an unknown location. The property was searched but the child’s remains were never recovered.

“These defendants were pushing poison in the community, and when they were expecting a child, they did nothing to care for the health of the child,” First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said. “When the child was stillborn, the father burned the baby and discarded the child like trash.”

Authorities say Jones and Depedro sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions. They said Jones was in possession of four ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested last week.

Jones is alleged to have possessed over a pound of methamphetamine with the intent to deal it. Depedro is alleged to have conspired with Jones to deliver five ounces of meth, authorities said.

Jones is in the Chester County Prison. Authorities have a warrant for Depedro’s arrest.

LATEST POSTS