Abandoned puppies found inside plastic tote at Pell City Animal Control Center

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A staff member at Pell City Animal Control Center found a container taped shut with four “pitiful” puppies inside Monday morning.

Thankfully a staff member found them when they arrived or it could have been a very bad situation for these little guys, the animal control center said. The four pups were already slightly dehydrated from being taped inside a plastic tub.

Pell City Animal Control asks if you know these puppies or their owners, please contact the Center at 205-814-1567.