BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Wednesday marks the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend and this year AAA estimates more than 55 million people nationwide will be traveling 50 miles or more.

With Thanksgiving, the Iron Bowl and lower gas prices this year, officials are urging drivers to be patient behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, Chandler Roberts was driving from Memphis to Prattville to see family. While asked about his trek during a stop, Roberts said traffic had not been too bad.



“We’re about to do the last stretch from Birmingham to Montgomery. Can’t ever trust I-65 South so we’ll see how it goes,” Roberts said.

However, Montrice McGhee, said that she was seeing things ramp up on Wednesday.

“The grocery store is busy; the freeway is busy. Everything is just busy, busy, busy,” McGhee said.

As millions of Americans hit the road this weekend, it’s estimated to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season on record, according to AAA.

“We’re back to pre-pandemic levels all across the country,” said Clay Ingram of AAA.

With the extra traffic, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will have more patrols on the interstate.

“There are particular areas where we see problems with congestion as the interstate may go down to 4 lanes, 3 lanes, 2 lanes, so we’ll have individuals set up there,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the ALEA.

Additionally, Burkett said to remember the rules of the road: Move over or slow down when you see an emergency vehicle, buckle up, don’t drive impaired and designate a passenger as the official texter or someone to handle distractions.

“We want you to celebrate Thanksgiving,” Burkett said. “Football’s coming up. We want you to enjoy the festivities, we just want you to do it responsibly.”

ALEA also wanted to remind people that holding a phone in your hand while driving and smoking or vaping in a car when a child is present is against the law.