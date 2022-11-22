After Thursday, the forecast will become a bit more of a challenge.



Tonight and tomorrow will be quiet and nice. Overnight, lows will hover around 40 degrees. A few places will briefly dip into the upper 30s. For tomorrow, it will be a near perfect day. Sunshine and warm temperatures for your Wednesday. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s. No rain.

Thanksgiving Day will remain dry for much of the daytime. We will have a mix of sun and clouds and highs nearing 70. Late Thursday night into Friday the rain starts moving into West Alabama. Here is a look at the timeline of the rain from 10pm Thursday into Friday.

Black Friday will be a bit on the rainy side. We will have periods of rain with some downpours. Heavy rain begins overnight Thursday night in Friday morning and will impact those waiting for those Black Friday deals. If you’re plan is shop later in the day, just keep the umbrella handy.

Iron Bowl Saturday This is where the forecast gets a little more complicated. The warm front that essentially stalls over us Friday will start lifting to the north. As this happens, we will be in a warmer and drier sector of this area low pressure. A cold front arrives from the west and will cause more rain later in the day Saturday and even a few storms.