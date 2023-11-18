PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Happening on Saturday, an opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

A Southern Christmas Bazaar is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Alabaster-Pelham at the Pelham Civic Complex. This 12th year features 37 different artisans from across the state, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Organizer Debbie Parrott said it is one of the largest fundraisers the nonprofit hosts to in turn, give back to the Pelham and Alabaster communities.

“You’re just going to be amazed at all the different artisans that come in and how talented they are and all the different unusual, unique things that you can buy at our bazaar that you won’t see anywhere else,” Parrott said.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Santa stopping by between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for kids.

“It’s a great time for parents and grandparents to bring their children in,” Parrott said. “You can take as many pictures as you’d like with Santa.”

You can get a dollar discount on that ticket if you bring a canned food item to donate to Oak Mountain Ministries. You can purchase tickets at the door.