Tonight: Isolated storms will continue moving in from North Alabama. Some of these will produce locally heavy pockets of rain. This won’t be particularly widespread, but could produce frequent lightning and some gusty winds. Lows over night will be fairly seasonable, around 70 degrees.



Tomorrow: Highs will stay mainly in the upper 80s. We will have some scattered showers and storms which will break up that heat a bit.





Rain chances going up this week: The best coverage of rain this week will be Monday, although there will be someone, somewhere that sees every day. I don’t think the same people get showers and storms each day. For Monday, rain chances go up through the afternoon, but quickly fizzle at sunset.







Through the week, the cold front bringing us rain tonight and tomorrow will stall. That will keep a chance of rain in the forecast through at least mid-week. Then, we transition into a summer-like pattern with more isolated afternoon showers and storms through the weekend.



