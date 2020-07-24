A look inside Homewood’s new police department

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — After nearly three years of design and construction work, the Homewood Police Department is calling a 53,000 square foot facility its new home.

Prior to the construction, the department operated out of several buildings throughout the city.

“Keeping everything in one building now helps with command and control. As well as timing we have no delays in going from one side of the city to the other,” Captain Ben Sutton said.

New additions for the department include a new state of the art courtroom and dispatch and training centers. This also includes an updated audio-video technology that improves security to help monitor inmates in jail.

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer welcomes the centralized center for his police force.

“More important than the building are the people inside it. The man and woman who continue to go out every day and risk their life to provide protections for the residents, the business owners, and the people visiting here,” Mayor Mcbrayer said.

McBrayer looks at the new Police department as an additional tool to help the city’s officers. The agency says it gives them great appreciation knowing they are supported.

“These young officers are going to be here for 25-30 years and they are all grateful. They see something like this it shows them that the city thinks they are really important to be able to put something like this together,” Captain Sutton said.

