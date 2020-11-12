A.G. Gatson Boys and Girls Club suffers loss of $12K in stolen car parts, damages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the early hours of the morning of Nov. 11, thieves broke into the A.G. Gatson Boys and Girls Club.

The intruders cut out the catalytic converters of six vans that are used to transport children to and from the facility.

The damage is estimated to be $12,250. A report was filed through the Birmingham Police Department.

The children’s program is monitored by video surveillance. The CEO told CBS 42 their cameras did capture the criminals in the act. Although the video was dark and difficult to distinguish, it has been handed over to BPD.

The vans that are used to transport children to and from the boys and girls club.

CEO Frank Adams said now the organization is forced to use money that could have gone towards scholarships or supplies for children to fix the vans.

A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club has operated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization since 1966. It is affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nationwide organization of nearly 4,000 Clubs with a similar core mission of serving some four million children and teens through Club membership and community outreach.

It offers an alternative safe place for Birmingham and Bessemer neighborhood children to stay out of trouble, remain in school, and succeed in life.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs of damages. To donate, click here.

