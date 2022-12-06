Wednesday: Morning temperatures will start in the 60s with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 70s. There will be an occasional shower, but no wash-away-your day rain.



Thursday: A much needed break from the rain. We will actually see some much needed sunshine a well. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday: A cold front arrives and brings with a few showers. This will not be a stormy set-up. Temps will be in the 70s prior to the front arriving, but cooling as the front passes.

WEEKEND: A dry start to the weekend. Saturday morning we will see clouds thinning out after the front. Temps will be noticeably cooler Saturday and Sunday morning, in the 40s with afternoon highs both days in the 60s. There will be a better chance of rain Sunday, although a few showers start moving in late Saturday night.