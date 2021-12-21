A Cold Night Is In Store…But a Warm Up Is Ahead

Winds are starting to shift, as we speak, out of the north. This will usher in some cold air overnight. It will be a crisp and cold start to your Wednesday morning. temperatures will range from 31°-35° just before sunrise.

Wednesday will be nice day, filled with sunshine and clear skies. Highs still remain cool in the mid 50s.

Only 3 shopping days until Christmas and here’s what you’re getting….A couple cold mornings, followed by pleasant afternoon both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures for both morning and afternoon will warm a bit for Christmas eve.