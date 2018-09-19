A closer look Children’s of Alabama Hope and Cope Program

The following CBS 42 Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – For Childhood Cancer Awareness month, we are spending this week highlighting the specific care only happening at Children’s of Alabama.

The Hope and Cope program starts for families at the moment their child is diagnosed with cancer or a serious blood disorder. It is a support program within the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders. We sat down with the program director, Avi Madan-Swain, Ph.D. who told us details about the program.

”We have a very large team a psychologist, social workers, Child Life specialist. This is our Hope and Cope family and support team that really walks this journey with the family. It is to recognize and identify and work with the families so that they can be as resilient and successful as they can,” Madan-Swain said.

Madan-Swain said that talk therapy is not for everyone. That is why expressive activities are offered as a creative form of therapy. The program offers activities like art therapy, music therapy, and drumming. These kinds of creative activities help alleviate pain and have a positive impact on mood.

“We’ve also added narrative therapy and drama. And I’m also really looking at how we are going to use virtual reality as a coping mechanism,” said Madan-Swain.

Do you have a creative activity idea? You can help grow the Hope and Cope program!

“I look forward to hearing from people. If you’ve got some great ideas, bring them to us! Would love to hear them. At the end, when the child has completed treatment, I want them to be able to go back into the community and be resilient and continue to thrive,” Madan-Swain said.

Visit ChildrensAl.org/committedtoacure to send in your activity and donation ideas.