A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis beats COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) A 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis tested positive for COVID-19. But in a viral video posted on his mothers Facebook page, he is spreading some hope and positivity.
Joseph Bostain happily announced that he beat the deadly virus.
According to his mother, Sabrina, Joseph was quarantined in their Clarksville home after coming down with a fever and cough. He was then taken to Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital.
In the viral video Jospeh is seen saying,“I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!”
His mother thanked the outpour of support she’s received from other community members.
