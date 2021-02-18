ADPH: 8 Alabamians have contracted UK COVID-19 variant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN/WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has identified eight cases of the highly transmissible UK COVID-19 variant in the state. The variant is known as B.1.1.7.

Cases were identified in residents of Autauga, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery counties, according to the ADPH. Only a couple of the cases said they had out-of-state travel prior to being diagnosed.

This comes after a Birmingham man died after testing positive for the variant earlier this month.

The state has seen nearly 380,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.