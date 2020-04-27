99-year-old woman surprised with birthday parade

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford House Apartments had a nice surprise for one of their residents on her special day.

Catherine Young was surprised with a drive-by parade to celebrate her 99th birthday on Monday morning. The living facility and Wendy Spiering, Oxford House Apartments Service Coordinator, had been planning the surprise for a while. They wanted her to celebrate on her special day despite the occurrence of the health crisis during this time.

Spiering says today is a special day because they are celebrating a “special lady”.

Everyone just came out and participated and it was just amazing. People who she didn’t even know came out to wish her a happy birthday and that just means so much. Wendy Spiering, Service Coordinator at Oxford House Apartments

Young sat and watched as the Oxford Fire Department led the parade. Her family and friends, and community residents were driving past honking their horns with colorful signs, and birthday balloons. In an interview with CBS 42, when we asked how she felt about the surprise, she says it was “unreal”. She said she had never seen anything like it happen.

Young had a message to everyone who came out to wish her a happy birthday.

“I hope they have a happy birthday, too.”

LATEST POSTS