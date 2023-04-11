OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark-Dale County E-911 had a special guest drop by and visit them on Monday.

On Saturday, April 1, The Ozark-Dale E-911 got a call that a man was pinned underneath his zero-turn lawnmower.

According to E-911 Director Paula Simmons, Jim Little was attempting to load his lawnmower onto a trailer when it flipped over on top of him. The 911 call was answered by Dispatcher Kayla Colvin who immediately dispatched the Ozark Fire Department and EMS as well as Ozark Police to his location.

An Ozark Police Officer arrived at the scene and was able to help free Little from the mower, according to their Facebook. After a short visit to the hospital, Little was released and returned home with no injuries.

Little stopped by the Ozark-Dale E-911 on Monday to give special thanks to Dispatcher Colvin that spoke to him in his time of need.

Director Simmons says that Little is “very grateful” and purchased lunch for everyone.