 

9 injured after bus overturns on interstate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, FL – (CBS & WIAT) A Lynx commuter bus overturns injuring several passengers.

It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. on Interstate 4 at Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando Officials say the bus was in the westbound lanes when it overturned causing all lanes to close as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, nine patients were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Several people injured after bus overturns on interstate

Several people injured after bus overturns on interstate

BREAKING: B

Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Hazmat crews were also called to the area to clean an oil leak.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events