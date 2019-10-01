9 injured after bus overturns on interstate

ORLANDO, FL – (CBS & WIAT) A Lynx commuter bus overturns injuring several passengers.

It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. on Interstate 4 at Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando Officials say the bus was in the westbound lanes when it overturned causing all lanes to close as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, nine patients were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hazmat crews were also called to the area to clean an oil leak.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to an accident on I-4 westbound at OBT, you may experience some delays on Links 38, 50 and 441. Thank you for your patience as we detour this area. — LYNX (@lynxbusorlando) October 1, 2019

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



