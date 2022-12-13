ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas is a little under two weeks away, and it’s already a mad dash to find toys and gifts for under the tree.

One great grandmother from Anniston is standing in for Santa this holiday season, making and selling her own toys by hand, and she’s been doing it for 59 years.

The clanking of sewing machines is the unmistakable symphony surrounding 89-year-old Lucy Moore’s workshop — 4,000 miles from the North Pole.

“It’s all I do, every day, seven days a week … We make anything anybody asks us to,” Moore said.

Moore, one of Santa’s more experienced elves, has made toys since the 60s. It started as a hobby for the former schoolteacher until it grew into a full-time family business, aptly called Lucy’s Toys. Moore’s son, Tom Moore, said they’ve sold hundreds of thousands of toys since then.

“They say you can tell your age by your hands, but I don’t know, I’d be a 110 [by my hands]” Moore said, laughing.

“She’s amazing, the amazing Lucy!” Moore’s son Tom said.

The “amazing Lucy” gives the big man in red a run for his money. Among her creations are 80 different kinds of puppets, each equipped with its own personality, along with customizable blankets and stuffed animals to rival a zoo.

They also take their toys on the road, doing about 45 shows a year at markets around the country from New York to Florida to Minnesota to Texas.

All of them are handmade, but Moore doesn’t keep track of how long each toy takes her.

“Some of them are harder than others … You think I’ll just go whip that out, it doesn’t work that way,” Moore said.

Now, if you think they cater to kids, think again. Most of their customers are actually adults.

“They’re soft, and they’re fun, and they’ll buy them just to put on their bed or their couch,” Moore said.

Her toys help them release their inner child — a feeling like magic, especially around the holidays. It’s a magic that the toymaker still feels as she makes these animals come to life every day for more than half a century, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“It’s a great life,” Moore said.

Lucy’s Toys is working fast to finish all their holiday toys, and Friday is the last day they’re taking orders for Christmas.