78-year-old Samford graduate featured on ‘Today Show’

Vivian Cunningham, 78, appeared on NBC’s Today show to celebrate her recent graduation from Samford University and receive some exciting news.

Cunningham, a Birmingham resident, earned her bachelor’s in Liberal Studies from Samford this May after a six-year pursuit of higher education.

To honor her accomplishments, Samford has created the Vivian Cunningham Leadership Scholarship intended to help other students who exhibit characteristics of leadership, determination and perseverance pursue their dreams of a college education.

The scholarship was announced on NBC’s Today Show on May 28 during a live segment with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. During the same segment, Cunningham was also told that Samford will pay for her tuition and fees to earn her master’s degree once she applies and is accepted into one of the university’s master’s programs.

At 78 years old, Vivian Cunningham achieved her goal of graduating with a bachelor’s degree despite setbacks during the pandemic. Watch as she joins @HodaKotb, @JennaBushHager and @DonnaFarizan to talk about how it feels to meet her goal. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/MHB4cP1EvP — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 27, 2021

A video to the Today Show story and interview can be found by clicking here.

If people are interested in donating to the scholarship in her honor, click here.