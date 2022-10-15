Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning.

According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of Birmingham. During the incident, Logan was shot and injured by a HPD officer. He was transported to UAB Hospital for medical treatment.

Nothing else is available as the investigation is still ongoing.