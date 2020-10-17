70-year-old woman fights off sex assault suspect in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Investigators in Oakland, California, are looking for a man they say tried to sexually assault a 70-year-old woman in front of her home.
Police say an unidentified man first tried luring the woman with a $100 bill while she was gardening. The woman refused and turned away, but the man then grabbed her from behind and pinned her to the ground.
“Never in my wildest dreams would I think that would happen here,” a neighbor said.
Police say the attack happened just before 8 a.m. Friday morning. Despite her age, the woman was able to fight the suspect off, forcing him to run. She did not want to be interviewed about the attack.
“She did the right thing. She started screaming, she started fighting, fighting him off, she was able to get away,” officer Johnna Watson said.
Another neighbor said, “Good for her, that’s remarkable. I don’t know if I could do that, and I’m like half that age.”
With the man still on the loose, the neighborhood is on high alert.
“We’re asking anyone in the neighborhood or community who may have information about this individual we certainly want to hear from you,” Watson said.
Crime Stoppers are offering up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
