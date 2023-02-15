BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A partnership between the city of Birmingham and the Protective Life Corporation is helping homeowners rebuild after roof and storm damage free of charge.

The application-based initiative is focused on neighborhoods near Protective Stadium, and so far, volunteers have finished repairing 70 roofs. Their goal is to finish repairing 170 total new roofs by September.

“The most important part of protection against Mother Nature is the roof,” said Roy Wright, CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

But these roofs aren’t only rebuilt — they’re fortified against future severe weather.

“You can withstand the winds of even an EF-2 event, and your roof should stay in place, and you should not have water intruding into your home because this is done,” Wright said.

Someone who signed up for just that is Martha Tate who has lived in her house near the stadium since 1970.

“I think it’s a great program because a lot of people are old and they’re not able to afford to fix their house up,” Tate said.

She had a leak in her house every time it rained, and now she’s grateful it’s no longer a problem.

“I want people to know there’s help out there, but you have to ask for it,” Tate said.

While they finish their current homes, a representative for Protective Life said the program is not currently accepting new applications.