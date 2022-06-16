BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Anna Slive Harwood, the executive director of the Mike Slive Foundation, joined the News at Noon to discuss the organization’s sixth annual “I’m with Mike” 5K and and one mile walk.

Harwood said the foundation was started in honor of her father, Mike Slive, who died from prostate cancer four years ago. The goal is to help raise awareness of the disease that affects one in eight men.

The event will take place Saturday at the Battery Sports Bar and Grocery Brew Pub parking lot in Homewood. It begins at 8 a.m.

You can register for the event by clicking here. Tickets are $30.