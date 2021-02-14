63-year-old man arrested in Sunday shooting, Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office says

JAMESTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening following a shooting.

Alvin G. Wright, 63 of Gaylesville, was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center facing a charge of second-degree assault.

Sunday evening, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 15 after receiving a 911 call that a minor had been shot, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

