63-year-old man arrested in Sunday shooting, Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office says

JAMESTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening following a shooting.
Alvin G. Wright, 63 of Gaylesville, was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center facing a charge of second-degree assault.
Sunday evening, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 15 after receiving a 911 call that a minor had been shot, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
