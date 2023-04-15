MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested a 62-year-old man in Madison County after 50 pounds of meth were recovered from his gas tank, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said.

NADTF Agents arrested Michael Dewayne Scott, 62, following what HPD said was a ‘lengthy’ investigation involving methamphetamine being distributed from the west coast to the North Alabama area.

HPD said that the agents took Scott into custody on March 17 on Highway 72 in Madison County. NADTF claims they recovered 50 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of Scott’s vehicle.

The NADTF investigation into the interstate methamphetamine distribution is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the future, according to HPD.