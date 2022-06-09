JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Pinson Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 11:41 p.m. to the 2200 block of Pawnee Village Road to the report of a person struck by a vehicle. They determined that the man was walking in the area when the vehicle hit him. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The man, who was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Charles Edward Snider Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

JCSO’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident. It has not yet been determined if criminal charges will be filed.