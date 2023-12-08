HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple people were injured in a car crash Friday morning in the area of Drake Avenue and Patton Road.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and HEMSI, the two-vehicle wreck occurred around 7:35 A.M.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said there was a total of six people injured. Two of the children injured are in serious but stable condition. The other four people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:15 A.M., HPD said that one of the children had been med-flighted to UAB with life-threatening injuries.

HPD reported that of the six people injured, four of them were children.