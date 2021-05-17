6 arrested after gunshots erupt at Auburn apartment complex party



AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Six people face charges after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex party Saturday.

Auburn Police responded to a call at the complex located in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.

“Responding officers encountered a large crowd associated with a party being held within a common area of the apartment complex. Although there were no injuries caused by gunfire, multiple gunshots were fired while officers were implementing crowd control measures to disassemble the large gathering,” said Assistant Police Chief Dr. Clarence Stewart.

Six subjects were arrested during the incident: LaQuirtrae Emanee Williams, age 23, from Montgomery, AL (Carrying a Pistol without a Permit), Juaquavious Lakeith Moorer, age 23, from Ramer, AL (Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree), Arien Quortaz Vines, age 22, from Alexander City, AL (Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree), Adjonski Martez Vines, age 27, from Alexander City, AL (Carrying a Pistol without a Permit), Jakobe Talon Graham, age 22, from Alexander City, AL (Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree), and Jiquez Tyrike Thomas, age 23, from Opelika, AL (Carrying a Pistol without a Permit).

The only injury reported during the incident was sustained by an attendee of the party, related to conditions caused by the large crowd.

The arrestees were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on bond (Carrying a Pistol without a Permit $3000, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree $1000).