$55 million dollar project could bring redevelopment at former Ensley High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $55 million dollar revitalization project in Ensley could soon be underway at the former Ensley High School property.

The Birmingham City Council will soon consider a proposal that would bring 244 new affordable housing units, commercial and green space development to the community. The Old Ensley High School would be torn down and refurbished for a new grocery store and childcare facility to be built by Zimmerman properties.

Councilor John Hilliard says preserving the legacy of the former Ensley High School is at the forefront of the project.

The developers plan to use the bricks from the school to repurpose the area so memorabilia from the school can still be shown. Hilliard added creating economic growth opportunities is a priority with this initiative.

“We need new homes and we tear down a lot of abandoned homes as well as abandoned properties,” Hilliard said. “We need to repurpose the inner cities, so we can give it the same vitality that the downtown area has and other communities that surround Birmingham.”

Developers hope to begin construction on the project next year and it be complete by 2023 if it is approved.

The Birmingham City Council will hear the project proposal in the next few weeks.